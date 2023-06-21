Asean emerges as top investment hub for EVs' manufacturing and fintech firms

Digitalization accelerated

Jens Lottner, CEO of the publicly-listed Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank, or Techcombank, said the pandemic has accelerated digitalization and expanded financial inclusion in Vietnam. Lottner said digital banking has enabled more people to open their accounts as this is easier to do than physically going to a branch.

Lottner said Vietnam's fast-growing economy offers more opportunities to the wealth management sector. "The GDP per capita is really going up and I think for the first time, a broader set of the population (has more) disposable income," he said.

Vietnam's economy rose to a 25-year high of 8.2 % in 2022 on the back of strong exports and domestic retail sales.

Reza Yamora Siregar, special adviser to Indonesia's coordinating minister for economic affairs, said digital transformation and financial inclusion are also important to Indonesia. "Less than 50 % of Indonesia's population have access to credit. We have over 17,000 islands — that's why it's difficult for us to get access," he said.

Siregar said Indonesia is also strengthening its industrial base. This is why Indonesia is moving from being a major exporter of coal, nickel and copper to becoming one of the world's biggest manufacturers of electric vehicles.

Iwan Suryaputra, commissioner of Energi Selalu Baru, or ESB, a company that provides EV infrastructure, said that Indonesia has a big demand for EVs, specifically electric motorcycles.

He estimated that there are now over 100 million EV motorcycles on Indonesia's roads as this is the main mode of transportation for Indonesians, especially those who live outside of the metropolis.

"They come from the suburban areas, so they need to travel 30 kilometres, sometimes 40 km, to work in Jakarta or the capital city of the province," Suryaputra said, noting that the long-distance travel means these riders will need an accessible place where they can recharge their batteries. He said this is why ESB has set up swap battery stations.

"With this swap battery station, the idea is to give you only less than one minute to swap the battery and then you can continue your journey without the need to worry or become anxious about the distance," he said.

