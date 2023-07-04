TPSO urges businesses to switch to digital advertising

While Facebook still leads the stakes, TikTok has seen a significant surge of 189% in just one year. Digital advertising in Thailand is projected to account for an estimated expenditure of 27.48 billion baht in 2023, representing growth of 7%

TPSO director-general Poonpong Naiyanapakorn noted that digital advertising is a rapidly growing market. In 2021, the global digital advertising expenditure was projected to reach 522.5 billion US dollars, and it is expected to expand further to 836 billion US dollars by 2026. This aligns with the digital advertising trend in Thailand, which has been continuously expanding despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Digital Advertising Association Thailand (DAAT) and Kantar Thailand, the total digital advertising expenditure in Thailand reached 25.73 billion baht, growing by 4% compared to the previous year.

In terms of investment in digital advertising channels in Thailand, the top five channels in 2022 were:

Meta (Facebook and Instagram): 8.75 billion baht

YouTube: 3.55 billion baht

Social media: 2.21 billion baht

Online video: 2.16 billion baht

Search: 1.65 billion baht

Furthermore, the survey results revealed that advertising on TikTok experienced a significant leap in 2022, with an advertising expenditure of 1.05 billion baht.

Poonpong emphasised that this consistent and continuous growth indicates the influence of digital marketing in today's business landscape. Digital advertising has become a vital tool to communicate with consumers, enabling them to access products, create awareness, and stimulate purchasing decisions.