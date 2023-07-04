Panasonic moves automated equipment manufacturing base to Thailand

BOI secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi said applications for investment privileges from electrical appliances and electronics companies had grown more than seven times in the first five months of this year compared to the previous year.

Narit explained that the closure of Panasonic Eco Solutions Co Ltd in Samut Prakan province last month was part of the restructuring and business strategy plan of the Panasonic parent company in Japan.

The plan includes consolidating factories with similar products into large-scale facilities and closing down small-scale factories. This would result in the closure of small-scale factories in Thailand, but at the same time, there would be additional investments in several other product lines, Narit added.

Currently, Panasonic Group in Thailand owned 11 factories — four large-scale, accounting for 80% of the group's total sales, and seven small-scale factories, accounting for 20% — as of 2020. Of the small-scale factories in Thailand, three have gradually closed down to be merged with larger factories manufacturing the same products.

The small-scale factory in Samut Prakan, which was closed last month, manufactured ventilation fans under the name Panasonic Eco Solutions. The remaining three small-scale factories are important facilities that will continue to manufacture products, he said.

The four large factories make infotainment systems for vehicles, flashlight batteries, and industrial equipment. They continue to progress in production and expand investments continuously, with the closure of factories in foreign countries to utilise their production capacity in Thailand, he said.