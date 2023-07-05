China keen to invest in EV manufacturing in Thailand

The BOI also brought Thai business operators from the Thai Automotive Industry Association to participate in the 19th Western China International Fair (WCIF), one of the top 10 national fairs in China.

The BOI presented a range of new investment opportunities in targeted industries, particularly those in which China has expertise, such as EVs, electronics, digital technology, and BCG (Bio-Technology, Culture, and Green Technology), along with various government support measures.

The BOI also worked with the Science and Technology Bureau of Chengdu and the Technology Transfer Center of Mianyang City in organising seminars and linking Thai and Chinese business operators in the green energy industry, including solar energy, wind energy, as well as electric charging systems and energy storage devices. Participants included the Thai Automotive Industry Association and companies within the PTT Group, TCC Group, and Saha Union.

Zhu Huarong, chairman of Chongqing Changan Automobile and his senior management team emphasized the importance of Thailand and confirmed plans to invest in establishing an EV manufacturing plant in Thailand. The initial investment is estimated at around 9 billion baht. The company, which plans to launch its EVs in Thailand by the end of this year, recognises the potential of the Thai market and the Asean region, as well as Thailand's readiness to become a prominent automotive production hub in the region.

Regarding investment in establishing EV manufacturing plants, significant progress has been made, with preparations on the Thai side now complete. The final approval from the Chinese government is the remaining step.