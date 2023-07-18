The greening of Laem Chabang Phase 3

Krungthai Compass Research Center recently completed an analysis of potential business opportunities of the Laem Chabang Phase 3 infrastructure development focusing on the 'green port' environment-friendly concept to draw electric truck and battery production industries worth at least 18 billion baht.

It could also provide opportunities for companies related to the solar cell industry, such as businesses engaged in photovoltaic installation and construction, with an additional income of approximately 600 million baht from 2024 to 2035.

According to deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek, the government is seeking to speed up infrastructure projects in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) in line with the plan to demonstrate Thailand's readiness to support future investments in infrastructure.

The infrastructure development of Laem Chabang Phase 3 seeks to align with the Green Port trend which aims to reduce the use of fossil fuels and carbon dioxide emissions in three areas.

- Use of electric trucks and battery-swapping technology: If Laem Chabang Port switches to using electric trucks, about 10% or approximately 1,000 tonnes per day of diesel consumption can be saved, resulting in fuel cost savings of around 800 million baht per year and a reduction of approximately 48,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.