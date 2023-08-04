Chinese investors top BOI investments applications

The Board of Investment (BOI) reports receiving a steady influx of investment applications, particularly in the fields of Electric Vehicles (EV), electronics, and digital industries. Over the past six years, China has submitted more than 900 investment projects with a value of more than 526 billion baht.

Thailand is benefiting from the wave of Chinese investors, both from Chinese businesses and foreign investors based in China. With China's economy, the world's second-largest, experiencing a slowdown and a slower recovery than previously estimated, investors are exploring avenues to expand their investments in the Asean region, which offers robust economic growth and measures to attract foreign investments. Thailand, in particular, has caught the attention of Chinese investors.

According to the BOI's Secretary General, Narit Therdsteerasukdi, the trend of Chinese investors relocating their base from China to Thailand has become increasingly evident. This is partly because Thailand is recognised as a standout player in the EV industry in the region, thanks to clear promotion measures introduced by the government. The country aims to become a center for EV production in the region.

Notably, several Chinese investors and businesses have already made substantial investments in the Thai EV industry, among them MG, Great Wall Motors, BYD, and Neta. Two other companies, Chang An Automotive and GAC Ion, have also announced plans to invest in the sector. Moreover, investing in Thailand goes beyond just car production, as it involves bringing related industries along, such as battery production and other crucial components for EVs.