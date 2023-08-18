Commerce Ministry inks mini FTA with Yunnan

This initiative, according to Phusit, signifies a strategic partnership that deepens collaboration in key markets between the two trading partners, akin to a “mini FTA”, as part of the policy promoted by caretaker deputy PM and Commerce minister Jurin Laksanawisit. The partnership aims to enhance trade and investment between Thailand and China, strengthen multidimensional cooperation, and emphasise the robust diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The mini FTA will facilitate the expansion of cooperation in various industries including logistics and cross-border e-commerce. Notably, Thailand, as a significant exporter of agricultural products and essential foods, is expected to increase its exports of fruits and processed foods to the Chinese market. The agreement also reflects the readiness of both the Thai and Chinese governments to contribute to the economic development of both nations.

Furthermore, private sector collaboration between Thailand and Yunnan has been solidified through the signing of two additional agreements. These partnerships underscore the commitment of both countries' private sectors to foster cooperation in a fair and equitable manner.

On August 16, Thailand's Far-E Logistics and Yunnan's Mengzi ChangMeng Industry, a state-owned enterprise under the Yunnan Youth Entrepreneurs Association, jointly agreed to engage in cross border e-commerce, thereby increasing opportunities for Thai products to penetrate the Chinese market.