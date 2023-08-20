Commerce Ministry preparing to promote BCG products globally

With consumer trends prioritising environmentally-friendly and sustainable products, Thai BCG products – hand-woven textiles,Thai silk attire, avocado oil, and lotion made from banana leaves – have gained significant appeal, officials at the Commerce Ministry say.

They say BCG products also strengthen local economies. Ministry officials began searching this year for more products that benefit consumers, producers, and the environment, and are focusing on three product groups:

1. BCG products that focus on preserving natural resources, the environment, promoting health, and developing environmentally-friendly products.

2. Identity products that preserve local wisdom and uniqueness.

3. Innovation products that maintain a competitive edge and increase product value through innovation.

Provincial commerce officers were assigned as sales representatives this year to gather premium quality products for the three groups. Ministry officials also aim to promote production, product development, design, storytelling, and market expansion to add value to the products.

The successful realisation of these goals culminated in the Thailand Local BCG Plus Expo 2023. It marked the first time businesses related to local BCG products across all regions came together to showcase and sell their products. This event caters to environmentally-conscious consumers who value sustainable consumption.

According to Commerce Ministry Inspector General Wannaporn Ketutat, the five trade shows conducted across all regions yielded positive results, exceeding sales targets.