Amid global challenges, ‘Thai gold market needs more innovation, earn trust’

They were speaking at a panel discussion titled "Promoting market integrity and global gold market innovations" on Thursday, as part of the first Thailand Gold Forum 2023.

Chirag Sheth, principal consultant for South Asia, Metals Focus; Albert Zhang, CEO Singapore Bullion Market Association; Navin D'Souza, CEO of Comtech Gold; Gregor Gregersen, CEO and founder of Silver Bullion; and Pitipong Tiasuwan, managing director (Omnichannel Retailing), Pranda Jewellery, were among the panellists.

The event was held at a time when the global gold industry faces challenges, such as economic slowdown, persistently high inflation, geopolitical tensions, and a recession, all of which have an impact on the demand for gold.

The panelists agreed that gold remains a precious metal worth purchasing, either for investment or as a gift for a loved one.

However, they pointed out that in order to increase sales in a stagnant market, gold entrepreneurs should consider utilising innovations and technology to strengthen market credibility, integrity and accessibility.

D’Souza used the example of Digital Gold.

“Tokenising” gold, he explained, is the process of creating a blockchain token that represents a specific quantity of gold. Tokenised gold makes use of blockchain technology and could be purchased and sold through banking or exchange channels.

The new forms of gold products provided more opportunities for sales growth, he noted.

Gregersen suggested implementing innovations to increase transparency and traceability in the retail gold market.