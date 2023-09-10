Securities firm forecasts jump in Thai stocks market

This forecast is based on a raft of expected economic stimulus measures that the new government pledged to implement during the campaign ahead of the May 14 election, and retail, food, and beverage stocks are forecast to rise the most, according to Sukit Udomsirikul, managing director and chief research officer of InnovestX Securities.

The economic stimulus should boost consumer spending and private sector investment, leading to better economic growth in the second half of the year, Sukit said.

In the first half of the year, the overall Thai stock market saw a 10% decline, with funds flowing out to stock markets in Taiwan, South Korea, and India.

The Thai stock market is gradually recovering, and foreign investors are starting to show reduced selling pressure, making a return to buying more likely, Sukit said. Thailand is considered an attractive market at this point due to an improved political outlook, he added.

In InnovestX view, the Thai stock market has the potential to rise to 1,650-1,700 points in the next six months, with the downside risk estimated at 1,450 points. Currently, the index is above 1,500 points, and InnovestX believes it has already passed its lowest point.

Large-cap stocks have not yet returned to their pre-election levels. However, medical-sector stocks have shown minimal improvement and still have potential for further growth. Several business sectors are experiencing increased business performance, including energy, tourism, healthcare, retail, and commerce.