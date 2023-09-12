Thai exporters should tap China's e-Commerce market: Commerce Ministry

The growth is due to the increasing number of internet users, which rose to 1.07 billion people in 2022, an increase of 35.49 million over 2021. The Covid-19 pandemic also encouraged many more consumers to shop online.

Additionally, the Chinese government has implemented measures and policies to support CBEC including the establishment of 165 pilot cross-border e-commerce integrated development zones in 33 cities, including Hangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Kunming, and Chengdu. These zones connect by land and sea, both domestically and internationally, promoting exports of Chinese SME products to online platforms abroad and encouraging the import of foreign products for sale on Chinese online platforms.

Businesses in these zones benefit from tax incentives and simplified customs procedures compared to traditional cross-border trade. They also enjoy simplified customs processes and lower operational costs. However, regulatory challenges remain, such as increased customs procedures for storing goods in the zones and limitations on storage and operational costs.

CBEC imports into China are divided into two categories:

1. Bonded warehouse import: Businesses worldwide can import goods into bonded warehouses without going through customs procedures or paying taxes until consumers order the products. This method reduces waiting times for consumers, with deliveries typically taking 3-7 days.

2. Direct mailing: Businesses can directly send products from the source country to consumers in China through logistics systems, payment, and taxation cooperation with the platform. This offers convenience to both consumers and businesses in terms of logistics.