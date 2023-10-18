Airlines look at partnering with investors for MRO centres

The fast recovery of the airline industry is due, for the most part, to tourists returning thanks to the government’s visa-free policy and other tourism promotion campaigns.

Before Covid-19, French aerospace giant Airbus predicted that the value of MRO centres in Asia Pacific would rise to US$64.6 billion in 2030. In the Asean region, Airbus estimated the MRO market at US$6.57 billion or 220 billion baht by 2030, with Singapore leading the way with a 25% market share and Indonesia and Thailand coming in second and third places respectively.

Now, with the impact of Covid-19 on the airline industry having all but faded, these estimations are making their way back again to attract investors in the aircraft maintenance industry.

Keerati Kitmanawat, president of Airports of Thailand (AOT), recently told Thansettakij newspaper that the airport authority is investing in an MRO center at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok together with Forth Corporation.

According to him, Forth will hold 75% of the shares and AOT the rest in the facility that is certified for A-check (light maintenance), C-check (heavy maintenance), part maintenance, and non-destructive testing.

The 800-million-baht Don Mueang MRO centre will be providing services to mainly narrow-body planes and is expected to be operational by October 2026, he added.

Keerati said that AOT has also invested 722 million baht in an MRO centre at Chiang Rai Airport with Aviation Industry Corporation of China.

The centre, which will be certified for A-check, C-check, preflight check, exterior washing and polishing, will open in July next year, he said.