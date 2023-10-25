Foreign investment falls 16.7% in first nine months

Thailand registered 84.01 billion baht in foreign investment from January to September with 493 foreign businesses receiving permits to operate in Thailand, the ministry said.

September saw an uptick as investment rose 167% from a month earlier to 18.23 billion baht, according to the Commerce Ministry Business Development Division. Foreign business registrations also rose 2% month-on-month in September, to 59.

Japan is the leading foreign investor in Thailand this year followed by the United States and Singapore.

Most of the foreign investment (51.36%) was concentrated in Rayong province at the heart of the Eastern Economic Corridor.