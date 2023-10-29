30 Hong Kong firms keen on using Thailand to enter Asean markets

This initiative aligns with Hong Kong’s aim to expand its presence in Asean.

Nalinee also exchanged valuable trade-related insights with Ronald Ho, regional director of Southeast and South Asia at the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

Forming a collaboration with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council will open up opportunities for Thai businesses, particularly SMEs and start-ups, to boost their product distribution and refine their skills.

This partnership will also place a strong emphasis on promoting products through e-commerce, webinars, virtual exhibitions, matchmaking events and online business platforms, contributing to the overall economic value of Thailand, Nalinee said.

The Thai trade rep also met with Kelvin Yang, president of the Fashion Designers Association of Hong Kong, to discuss the versatility of Thai silk beyond clothing, encompassing its use in furniture and everyday items.

The idea involves holding exhibitions alongside fashion shows to make Thai silk more accessible to younger generations, fostering new trends and shedding its formal image.

At the meeting, Nalinee also emphasised the pivotal role played by Hong Kong as a bridge between China and the rest of the world, serving as an international financial hub. In 2022, trade ties between Thailand and Hong Kong reached a total value of US$11.90 billion, ranking Hong Kong as Thailand’s 13th-largest trading partner.

Key Thai exports to Hong Kong include computers and components, jewellery, and electronic circuit boards.