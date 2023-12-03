Investment firm makes strong case for green business, deep-tech-themed ETFs

The remarks by Richard Siaw, Global X director for Southeast Asia, come at a time when global investors, including Thais, are reviewing their year-end portfolios to see if there is a need for rebalancing or tax-loss harvesting opportunities, as well as look for some bright spots to invest in.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) trade on exchanges, similar to mutual funds, and generally track a specific index.

In an exclusive interview to The Nation, he explained that given the current global market environment of high volatility, high-interest rates and high inflation, this was a good time to add ETFs to the portfolio.

ETFs are considered low-risk investments as they are inexpensive and hold a diverse portfolio of stocks or other securities, he said.

The funds are an ideal type of asset for most individual investors to build a diversified portfolio, he added.