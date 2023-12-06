Thai businesses put Myanmar investments on hold amid escalating conflicts

The recent escalation of conflicts between the Myanmar government and ethnic groups has raised concerns about a potential "failed state" scenario, deterring Thai investors from entering the market.

Myanmar's economy has been in decline since the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 and a military takeover the following year, with the International Monetary Fund reporting a 17.9% contraction in 2021 and a mere 0.6% growth in 2022.

The 2023 forecast of 2.49% growth now seems overly optimistic given the intensifying conflicts between the military junta and resistance groups.

Clashes between the Myanmar military and ethnic armed groups along the northern border with China in Shan State and Kachin State have disrupted the flow of goods and created uncertainty.

Meanwhile, ongoing resistance attempts to seize Kawkareik, a town on the road from Yangon to the Thai border at Mae Sot, now threaten overland trade with Thailand.

Investment freeze

The Thai-Myanmar Business Council (TMBC) confirms that Thai businesses are delaying new investments due to the volatile situation.

TMBC chairman Krit Ungwitunsathit said Myanmar faces cash flow challenges and a shortage of dollars. However, Thailand-Myanmar trade is less affected because it is conducted in baht and kyat. The TMBC chief is currently seeking negotiations with the Myanmar regime to remove obstacles to trade.

Foreign direct investment in Myanmar has plummeted after Western governments imposed sanctions following the February 2021 coup and a slew of multinationals withdrew.

Bangkok Bank, the only Thai bank previously approved to become a local bank in Myanmar, has put its plans to expand from its single branch in Yangon on hold.