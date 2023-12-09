Thailand’s top 5 wealthy women investors of 2023

1. Daonapa Petampai

Topping the list is Daonapa Petampai, founder of Muangthai Capital Plc (MTC), formerly Muangthai Leasing, a leading provider of automotive and personal loans.

Daonapa holds a substantial 33.96% stake in the company, with 720 million shares. Her holding is valued at approximately 31.68 billion baht, based on the latest closing price of 44 baht. Notably, Daonapa and her husband Chuchat were ranked as Thailand’s 21st richest family by Forbes in 2023, with a combined wealth of US$1.75 billion or 62.4 billion baht.



2. Dr Poramaporn Prasarttong-Osoth

In second place is Dr Poramaporn Prasarttong-Osoth, daughter of Dr Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth, one of Thailand’s wealthiest stock investors and owner of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS) hospital network.

Poramaporn’s diverse portfolio includes over 800 million shares of BDMS (5.18%) worth 21.21 billion baht, 136.3 million shares of Bangkok Airways (6.49%) worth 2.003 billion baht, and nearly 600 million shares of The One Enterprise (25.05%) worth 2.38 billion baht. Her total portfolio is estimated at 25.6 billion baht.