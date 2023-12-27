BOI approves 'green' investment projects, PM2.5 projects

The measures involve expanding the scope of support through investment promotion measures for community and social development. It encompasses support for local organisations and groups of farmers to enhance environmental standards in communities. This would include forest management in targeted areas, including community forests, conservation forests, and national forest reserves, in order to alleviate the nationwide issue of PM2.5 particulate pollution.

Moreover, the BOI emphasises promotion of environmentally less harmful investment, as well as pollution reduction by various sectors such as industry, energy, transportation, agriculture, and communities.

In the past, the BOI has undertaken measures to aid in these areas, such as promoting the production and use of alternative energy, upgrading industries by utilising energy-saving machinery and environmentally better technologies, as well as promoting electric vehicle industries.

Regarding the current measures to address smog caused by PM2.5 pollution, the BOI has collaborated with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to establish measures that support and enhance the capabilities of local organisations and farmer groups through various environmental management methods to increase sustained reduction of PM2.5 pollution.

Narit noted that activities eligible for benefits under the investment promotion measures to reduce PM2.5 pollution include constructing firebreaks in wet-forest areas, building moisture-retaining ridges, supporting firefighting tools and equipment, and providing training on forest fire prevention and control.