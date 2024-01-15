BOI offers investment incentives to draw chip manufacturers

The government has tasked the Industry Minister and the BOI to accelerate investment in upstream electronics industries such as chips.

The electronics industry is one of the three target industries identified by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. The aim is to attract investment to upgrade industries and technologies in Thailand in the fields of digital business, electronics and electric vehicles (EV).

The government has identified the chip industry as a key priority for its economic development plans. Chips are essential components for a wide range of modern industries, including electronics, automotive and telecommunications.

The Board of Investment is offering a range of incentives to attract chip investment, including tax breaks, land subsidies and support for workforce development, its secretary general Narit Therdsteerasukdi said.