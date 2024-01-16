BTS partners with Winnonie to launch electric motorcycle leasing service

This price includes battery replacement services with unlimited frequency, free maintenance, and repairs for one year (conditions as specified by the company). Interested motorcycle users can apply for this promotion from today through June 30.

Somsak Thepsuthin expressed gratitude to BTS Group and Winnonie, a Bangchak subsidiary, for initiating the establishment of the joint venture known as Smart EV Bike, noting that it aligns with the government's policy to increase income and economic benefits for low-income individuals and contributes to the carbon neutrality policy to position Thailand as a leader in ASEAN in reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

The government is determined to promote a transformation in the country's energy structure that aligns with sustainable economic and environmental development.,

Somsak added, noting the commitment to support and encourage the use of clean energy, particularly in the public transportation system, focusing on hired motorcycles as a crucial component of the secondary transport system.

This is seen as vital for connecting with the primary transportation system, such as the various BTS SkyTrain lines, ensuring effective integration.

Chadchart was also full of praise for a service that offers the public access to a quality secondary source transportation system near BTS Skytrain stations.

“The Pinto electric motorcycle will enhance access to electric-powered vehicles for residents of Bangkok, contributing to increased income for the motorcycle taxi community along the railway routes,” he said. “It also addresses the issue of PM 2.5 air pollution, providing clean air for both riders and users of the BTS Skytrain.

Importantly, this project aligns with the policies of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, supporting clean energy transportation systems to mitigate long-term PM 2.5 air pollution hazards to public health.”

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is actively encouraging the private sector to install charging stations and replace motorcycle batteries in areas under its jurisdiction and hopes to see collaborative efforts pushing for an increased number of charging stations in the future.

Kavin Kanjanapas revealed that one of the key policies of BTS Group is to develop a public transportation system that is convenient, safe, and seamless.

However, beyond that, environmental considerations are crucial, and this is a global initiative that all organisations collectively drive.

“BTS Group therefore collaborated with leading future energy partners to develop a secondary transport system along the BTS Skytrain routes, resulting in the Pinto electric motorcycle.

This initiative serves as a vital foundation for over 200 motorcycle taxi groups along the Skytrain routes, providing them with income and improved quality of life,” Kavin emphasised.

“The Pinto electric motorcycle offers cost-effective electric power compared to conventional fuel, along with low-interest leasing options and convenient battery replacement services.

Additionally, the Pinto electric motorcycle can reduce carbon emissions by up to 80% and minimise the generation of PM 2.5 pollutants, making it environmentally friendly.

BTS Group is committed to the continuous development of public transportation systems that cater to the needs of the people and the environment, aiming to expand the pollution-free society concept to cover all areas.”

For his part, Chaiwat Kovavisarach congratulated Smart EV Bike for providing electric motorcycle leasing services with the Pinto model for motorcycle taxi riders along the BTS Skytrain routes.

This initiative aims to offer BTS Skytrain passengers a seamless First Mile to Last Mile travel experience with clean energy, allowing them to travel from home to the station and back using electric public transportation.

Winnonie is dedicated to leading the Battery as a Service (BaaS) platform for electric motorcycles, targeting an increase in users to more than 1,000 and establishing 120 battery swap stations by the end of 2023, serving 60,000 users. The goal is to have 3,000 stations by 2030.

“The collaboration on Smart EV Bike is part of Winnonie's mission to advance the creation of a low-carbon society, support the improvement of quality of life and society, and sustainably preserve the environment.

This aligns with the trends both in the country and globally, providing a driving experience that is ‘Good for Us and Good for the World’," Chaiwat said.