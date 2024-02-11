Survey reveals optimistic growth outlook for 22 industries in 2024

Covering insights from 46 industrial groups across five regions, the survey highlighted notable patterns and concerns shaping the industrial landscape.

According to the survey, the 22 industries demonstrated growth compared to the previous year, indicating optimism despite global economic uncertainties. Notable sectors projected to expand by 6-10% include air-conditioning units, cosmetics, medical equipment manufacturing, renewable energy, rubber, and sawmill and wood processing. Additionally, 13 industry groups are expected to experience modest growth ranging from 1-5%, encompassing areas such as environmental management, printing, and packaging.

However, concerns loom over sectors facing contraction. Four groups, including petrochemicals and electricity and electronics, are anticipated to shrink by 1-5%, while five others, such as gas and furniture, could contract by 6-10%. Three sectors, including granite and marble, are projected to see significant declines exceeding 10%.