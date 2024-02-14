Malaysia’s Westports eyes expansion despite Thailand’s land bridge project

The first phase of the port will be fully operational by 2027 and be able to handle up to 20 million TEUs.

However, Thailand’s Commerce Ministry expects shipping lanes in the Malacca Strait to exceed their capacity by 2030, and is seeking alternative routes.

Since taking over, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has been seeking private sector investment for a land bridge project that would link two deep-sea ports – Ranong on one side and Chumphon on the other. This would allow ships to bypass the strait entirely and is expected to cost about 101 billion baht.