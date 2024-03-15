Ex-JP Morgan chief tasked with luring US high-tech investment to Thailand

ML Chayotid Kridakon, who served as Thai trade representative under the previous government, was appointed after talks on investment led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Thursday.

The decision to appoint Chayotid was made after the meeting, according to a Government House source.

The US expressed interest in investing in high-technology Thai industries including electric vehicles, clean energy, data centre, and semiconductors, which they deemed as “having potential”, Thai officials said. High-tech industries have been targeted for development by Srettha’s government, which is seeking to increase the value of Thailand’s economy.

Chayotid will lead a team on visits to US businesses and agencies in these industries, after which bi- and multi-lateral meetings will be held to discuss investment opportunities in more detail.

The team will coordinate with the Thai Board of Investment (BOI) on issuing promotional privileges to foreign companies investing in the target industries and helping them set up operations in Thailand.

Chayotid, 56, was director of JPMorgan Securities’ Thai arm from October 2009 to November 2020. He served as Thailand’s trade representative from 2022 to 2023 in the Prayut Chan-o-cha administration and is also an independent director at the national oil and gas conglomerate, PTT.

He was appointed trade representative and adviser to the prime minister in December.

Chayotid holds a bachelor's degree in Economic History from the University of London.