SCB CIO recommends investors start accumulating South Korean stocks

Four factors support this outlook: 1) Increasing semiconductor sales driving up earnings per share; 2) Low valuation levels; 3) Positive effects of policies aimed at enhancing company value, including special tax privileges, boosting investor confidence; 4) Return of foreign investors, with approximately US$14 billion invested since November 2023. SCB CIO holds a Slightly Positive view and recommends gradual investment aligned with individual risk tolerance and proportions.

Kampon Adireksombat, the First Senior Vice President and Head of SCB CIO office at Siam Commercial Bank highlights the compelling prospects for the South Korean stock market amid its recovering export cycle.

This resurgence has spurred renewed economic growth in South Korea. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg Consensus anticipate a 2.2% expansion in South Korean GDP for 2024-2025, aligning with SCB CIO’s optimism that this year will witness superior growth compared to the 1.4% recorded in 2023.

Additionally, the Bank of Korea (BOK) foresees general inflation reaching 2.6% this year, surpassing the long-term target of 2%. It is anticipated that the BOK will likely maintain the policy interest rate at the current 3.5% level and may initiate interest rate reductions in the latter half of the year.