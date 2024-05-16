Government gives loan sharks ultimatum to join debt settlement programme

He said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had identified the problem of illegal lending as among the government’s top priorities.

The Interior Ministry has managed to get more than 100,000 cases of illegal lending into the programme but many more creditors and debtors involved in illegal lending have yet to join in, he said.

“From now on, we will focus on making those creditors come under the law before May 31, which is the final deadline,” said Chada, who is an adviser to the government committee tasked with tackling the problem of illegal lending.

“The government wants to ensure fairness for both creditors and debtors. We want to get the [underground] money into the system. Anyone who fails to cooperate will face strict action,” he added.

“We can’t wait any longer. This is the last chance for [illegal] lenders to do business legally. They have 14 more days,” Chada said.

He suggested that those illegal lenders report themselves to local administrative authorities or the police, otherwise they would be investigated by the Revenue Department regarding their income.

The deputy minister was speaking at a press conference following a meeting of the illegal lending panel at Government House. The meeting was chaired by Kittiratt Na-Ranong, the prime minister’s chief adviser who heads the government-appointed committee.



