Thailand agrees with China to go ahead with sub deal

The talks, meanwhile, ended with both sides agreeing that the submarine deal should be preserved for the sake of long-standing bilateral ties.

The Chinese side said they will make up for the breach of contract by providing Thailand with free relevant tools, such as training simulator, and will also provide insurance and training to Thai naval officers.

The source quoted Chinese negotiators as saying that the compensation package will be worth several hundreds of millions of baht, but would not disclose details of the package before it is final.

The Defence Ministry will submit a summary of the negotiation to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and the Cabinet for approval.

Cabinet approval is necessary as the original contract will have to be amended in two key places. First, it would have to be extended by another 1,200 days, and second, it would have to be amended to allow the sub to be mounted with the China-made CHD620 engine.

The Thai side was assured that the CHD620 engine was certified by the Classification Societies and that Pakistan had also bought a submarine with a CHD620 engine.

The source added that Chinese negotiators accepted Thailand’s demand, but did not use the word “compensation”. Instead, they said, the demand has to first be endorsed by China’s central military committee. The negotiators also promised to ask the Chinese government to purchase Thai agricultural products as part payment for the submarine.

However, the Chinese side said the deal would be clearer if Thailand amends the contract first.

The Royal Thai Navy’s submarine procurement project hit a huge setback when Germany refused to supply a diesel engine for the vessel. German law restricts the use of German-made engines in weapons made by foreign nations.

