New SET chief on mission to restore confidence in Thai stock market

He also pledged to focus on developing the securities market to keep pace with global capital market developments and digital technologies, while boosting the sustainability market through ESG (environmental, social, governance) funds and carbon credits.

On small and medium-sized businesses, Kitipong said it was vital to find new opportunities for SMEs to raise funds. He pointed to difficulties SMEs experience in sourcing credit from financial institutions, resulting in missed opportunities for business growth.

Kitipong said new products are being developed to make the Thai capital market more attractive and broaden the investor base. These include tax-deductible mutual funds; youth mutual funds, where

parents invest for their children; and mutual funds for the elderly.

Development of artificial intelligence (AI) mechanisms would also be expedited to promote fairness and develop market infrastructure, he said. AI will be used to check the balance sheets of registered companies with suspicious activity, alerting authorities to abnormal occurrences and also providing investors with decision-making data.

Kitipong also envisions the creation of guides to the stock market for teaching at school and university levels. This initiative would boost knowledge and understanding of investment among students and provide younger generations with increased access to the stock market, he said.