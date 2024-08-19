Krungsri unit backs fund aimed at bolstering startups

The Finno Efra Private Equity Trust plans to invest 1.3 billion baht over the next four years, with discussions already under way with a number of ventures, including angel funds from public agencies such as the National Innovation Agency and the Digital Economy Promotion Agency.

The fund will primarily support startups in the seed to Pre-Series A stages, with a focus on sectors that drive impact and digital transformation. Around 60% of the funds will be allocated to Thai startups, with the remainder going to other ASEAN countries. The investment size will range from 8 million to 40 million baht.

Sam said this collaboration will focus on startups in digital transformation areas such as fintech, agritech, edtech, martech, lifestyle tech, e-commerce, HR tech, industrial tech, and mobility tech.

"The startup at seed to Pre-Series A stages should already have a product market fit with consistent revenue or have 10 million baht revenue per year, proving that they have the potential to scale," he said, adding that the fund expects to invest in 50 Thai and ASEAN startups over the next four years.

He then explained the rationale for the initiative.

"This fund emerges from our shared vision to strengthen startups, particularly at the early stages, where investment is critical but often lacking in Thailand," he said, with the hope that this development will help encourage the growth of Thai startups and the country ecosystem.

In a pioneering move, One Asset Management Ltd is preparing to launch a mutual fund under the Finno Efra Private Equity Trust for retail investors interested in startups.

