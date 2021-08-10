King’s Bangkok is ready to make Bangkok a regional education hub

Numerous members of the faculty at King’s Bangkok come from King’s Wimbledon and bring with them the spirit of King’s College School and its high academic capabilities, especially in teaching STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). This will help prepare students for the world’s top universities, place King’s Bangkok as one of the best schools in Asia and raise Thailand’s academic standards to the international playing field, while also developing Bangkok into an education hub in ASEAN.

King’s Wimbledon has retained its reputation as one of the world’s most successful schools and has always ranked in the UK’s top schools. Over 25% of its students in the last seven years went on to study at Oxford or Cambridge, and over 90% were able to attend their first-choice universities, including Harvard, Princeton and Stanford in the United States.

Professor Sakorn Suksriwong, DBA, Chairman of the Executive Committee of King’s College International School Bangkok, said, “Since the founding of this school, what makes me feel the proudest is that many parents have come to thank me for creating a good school where their children are happy and eager to come and learn. Some said their children also thanked them for sending them to this school. A recent survey showed that nearly 100% of the parents said their children were happy and showed good development.”

“The school has put great effort and care into providing on-campus and online classes as it strives to realise its vision of becoming one of the best schools in Asia. We believe in providing the best resources to students to reach that goal,” he said.

“As for the academic year 2021 which will begin this August, the school is fully prepared in all aspects, including faculty, equipment and facilities. We are looking forward to welcoming new students into our family at King’s Bangkok. We would also like to express our sympathy and understanding to parents and students who have gone through difficulties and challenges caused by the current situation,” said Professor Sakorn.

Mr. Thomas Banyard, Headmaster of King’s College International School Bangkok, said, “Being a teacher is more than providing knowledge. A teacher needs to have a ‘teacher’s heart’. This heart must be ready to open up to understand. It must be strong and determined, yet gentle and kind. It must focus on nurturing an environment conducive to learning in order to help every child grow by learning new things and readying themselves for the world out there.”

“King’s Bangkok intensively screened over 5,000 candidates from around the world in order to recruit the best 70 teachers to the school. Each of them had to pass three rounds of interviews and prove that they have outstanding qualifications, possess a true teacher’s heart and share the same vision as ours,” he added.

“King’s Bangkok has also collaborated with King’s Wimbledon. In fact, some of the teachers from King’s Wimbledon with intensive teaching experience and exposure at world-class academic institutes have joined us. They will teach our students in Bangkok key subjects such as STEM and help guide them toward their dreams of entering a prestigious university like Oxford, Cambridge or King’s College London,” said the Headmaster.

Qualified teachers from King’s Wimbledon to teach key subjects at King’s Bangkok include:

● Mr. Thomas Banyard, Headmaster, who earned first-class honours from the University of Oxford and was Head of Physics at King’s Wimbledon will be teaching Physics.

● Mr. Matthew Gibson, Deputy Head (Senior School), who has a degree from King’s College London will be teaching Chemistry.

● Mr. Will Byfield, Head of Science, who has a degree from the University of Oxford and was Head of Biology at King’s Wimbledon will be teaching Biology.

● Ms. Koren Sullivan, Head of Mathematics, who has a degree from the University of Cambridge will be teaching Maths.