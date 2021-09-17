Rugby School Thailand amongst first international schools to pass stringent opening assessment

Rugby School Thailand is one of the first five international (and one of 48 schools in Thailand) that has passed the assessment criteria laid out by the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Education for reopening under the 'Sandbox Safety Zone in School (SSS)’ framework. The scheme sets out stringent measures to be implemented to ensure that schools operate in the most COVID-19-secure manner.

"Whilst we offer an excellent online learning programme, too much screen time is not healthy for developing minds. We are therefore working tirelessly to bring children back to live lessons. We are fully compliant with the government’s COVID-19 preventative directives and have implemented stringent medical protocols and a COVID-19 rescue plan to ensure that we don’t inadvertently create a COVID-19 cluster" said Taya Teepsuwan, founder of Rugby School Thailand.

Ms Taya said Rugby School Thailand has adopted additional measures applied effectively by Rugby School in the UK during their lockdowns. These include conducting PCR tests 48 hours prior to entering the ‘Safety Zone School’ areas, dividing classes into small groups and employing a fixed seating plan for lessons and meal times so that close contacts are easily identified should there be a positive case identified. Special and extracurricular activities outside school hours are done in small groups to prevent risk and minimise exposure.