KBank invites new generation to create business ideas for sustainable society 

The three-day boot camp will allow the younger generation to open the world by creating innovative startup ideas and pitching a business plan.

Applications are open from now until August 27, 2022. The boot camp will take place on October 26-28, 2022.

Rawee Angthong, KBank Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and Relations Department, said, "KBank is determined to promote education and development of Thai youths' potential. To this end, we have continually organized activities under the AFTERKLASS brand with the aim of upgrading the financial, career and learning skills of youths in response to their changing perspectives on life and career opportunities. Being an entrepreneur and running a business has become the number one choice for most young people wishing to show their potential and capacity as business operators. High school students are increasingly participating in competitions to create business ideas and startup innovations in the form of a hackathon."

KBank, therefore, has organized a business plan competition, called STARTUP FOR BETTER SOCIETY HACKATHON 2022, in the form of a three-day boot camp for participants to learn about the fundamentals of business plan writing, while also competing in a hackathon, with the aim of mobilizing creative ideas to write a product or service business plan for a more livable and sustainable society.

KBank believes that a good education system and environment in the country will help create capable personnel as an important force in developing and leading the country for sustainable growth.