Burapha University joins hands with Wefly and PUC Group to develop aircraft mechanic courses

Burapha University International College (BUUIC), PUC Group and Wefly Aero on March 16 signed a partnership agreement to develop courses in aircraft maintenance or Maintenance Repair & Overhaul.
Assoc Prof Dr Watcharin Gasaluck, President of Burapha University, Dr ML Sonthornchai Jayangkula, the secretariat of Cabinet and Executive Adviser to the Minister of Labour, and Asst Prof Dr Nayot Kurukitkoson, Acting Vice-President of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Affairs and the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering Burapha University witnessed the signing ceremony.
PUC Group CEO Suraphan Teerasattchanan, who is primarily responsible for planning, designing and developing the courses, said this important cooperation will lead to the development of efficient aircraft maintenance personnel who are recognised internationally.
He explained that We-Fly Aero, which is an institute that organises courses in aviation and aerospace business, will focus on building personnel as aircraft maintenance technicians in line with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency standards.
"This cooperation is also part of the development plan towards becoming a hub for the tourism industry and Logistics and Aviation, including being a ‘Metropolis Eastern Aviation’, the regional aviation hub," he said.
Wefly Aero Chairman Chung Kuo Sung said the profession of "Aircraft Maintenance Technician" is another line of work that is about to face shortage like pilots.
Previously, the world's largest aerospace company had estimated the global demand for aircraft maintenance personnel in the next 20 years would rise to more than 600,000 people.
"Approximately 400 aircraft maintenance technicians are needed per year, but the current number is far lower than the requirement," he said.
He added that after the Covid-19 outbreak (post-pandemic), the world was gradually beginning to ease international travel restrictions.
"The pace and alignment of manpower development to aviation industry is extremely important," he added.
Meanwhile, BUUIC Dean Asst Prof Dr Parinya Nakpathom explained that the EASA Engineer Course is a basic training course Part 66 B1.1 & A1. It involves 12 modules, divided into 260 hours of theory and 540 hours of practice, a total of 800 hours, involving six hours of study per day.
He said it takes a total of six months to complete the EASA Engineer Course Part 66 B1.1 & A1 and students will receive a certificate to apply for work.
It’s optional to add another year of experience to take the Aircraft Maintenance Licence Category A1 exam and add another two years of experience to take the Aircraft Maintenance Licence Category B1.1 exam, he added.
"This year, the BUUIC will start accepting students for four training courses, with 45 people per module. Courses will commence in the third quarter of 2022, with the aim to produce 180 aircraft maintenance personnel in academic year 2022 and 400 people in 2023," he said.
"We aim to produce at least 800 to 1,000 aircraft maintenance technicians within three years. We need these people to become an important force in developing the country's economy in the aviation and logistics industries."
He added that it will also align with the EEC goal, which is the engine to drive the economy through the National Strategic Plan.
Those who are interested in the EASA Engineer Course (six months course) can request more information at BUUIC: 038 102571-2 ext 126, email: [email protected], or [email protected]m, or visit http://buuic.buu.ac.th.
Published : April 01, 2022
