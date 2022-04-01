Burapha University joins hands with Wefly and PUC Group to develop aircraft mechanic courses

Meanwhile, BUUIC Dean Asst Prof Dr Parinya Nakpathom explained that the EASA Engineer Course is a basic training course Part 66 B1.1 & A1. It involves 12 modules, divided into 260 hours of theory and 540 hours of practice, a total of 800 hours, involving six hours of study per day.

He said it takes a total of six months to complete the EASA Engineer Course Part 66 B1.1 & A1 and students will receive a certificate to apply for work.

It’s optional to add another year of experience to take the Aircraft Maintenance Licence Category A1 exam and add another two years of experience to take the Aircraft Maintenance Licence Category B1.1 exam, he added.

"This year, the BUUIC will start accepting students for four training courses, with 45 people per module. Courses will commence in the third quarter of 2022, with the aim to produce 180 aircraft maintenance personnel in academic year 2022 and 400 people in 2023," he said.



"We aim to produce at least 800 to 1,000 aircraft maintenance technicians within three years. We need these people to become an important force in developing the country's economy in the aviation and logistics industries."

He added that it will also align with the EEC goal, which is the engine to drive the economy through the National Strategic Plan.

Those who are interested in the EASA Engineer Course (six months course) can request more information at BUUIC: 038 102571-2 ext 126, email: [email protected], or [email protected]m, or visit http://buuic.buu.ac.th.