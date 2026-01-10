Abhisit sets 3 conditions for joining next coalition

Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva said he is not ruling out joining a coalition with Pheu Thai or the People’s Party, but said any participation would depend on three core conditions: the next government must be honest, free of “grey capital” influence, and not create conflict.

Speaking on 10 January 2026, Abhisit said the Democrats are focusing on winning enough seats to give voters confidence that the government formed after the election will meet those standards.

When asked directly whether that meant he was ready to work with Pheu Thai or the People’s Party, Abhisit said he had already made the party’s conditions clear, and suggested the real question should be whether those parties have issues related to the three points.

He was also asked about a Pheu Thai proposal to top up 3,000 baht, and whether he viewed it as a populist policy. Abhisit said parties are offering a wide range of measures and that policies should be assessed separately from targeted economic stimulus. He added that the Democrats are willing to support or continue appropriate stimulus measures depending on the situation.