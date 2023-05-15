Timeline to the formation of a new government after the May 14 election
As Thailand ushers in another landmark moment in the country’s political history on Sunday, The Nation provides a timeline of events after the May 14 general election leading up to the formation of the next government.
The recored turnout on May 14 pointed to an eagerness and enthusiasm among Thais to come out and exercise their voting rights.
On May 14, after the polling centres close at 5pm, the committee at each polling place will open the ballot boxes and begin counting the votes. Once the counting is completed, the Election Commission (EC) will be notified of the tally.
This is what will be expected to happen in July - August:
Section 85 of the Constitution stipulates that the EC must declare the official results of the election within 60 days of election day.
If candidates or voters believe the election was unfair, they are allowed to file objections to the EC before or within 30 days of the release of the result.
Within 180 days after the result is released, people could also file objections if they believe that the spending by political parties or candidates exceeded the cap set by the EC.
A constituency MP candidate cannot spend more than 1.9 million baht for the election campaign.
A political party cannot spend more than 44 million baht to support MPs on their party-list. The rule is in effect from the day the lower House was dissolved until election day.
The first parliamentary meeting to elect the president and vice presidents of the National Assembly must be arranged by the EC within 15 days of the declaration of the election result.
After the president and vice presidents of the National Assembly have been appointed, there would be another parliamentary meeting to select the prime minister.
According to the current Constitution, the prime minister has to gain a total of at least 376 votes in the House of Representatives (500 seats) and Senate (250 seats).
The elected prime minister can form the cabinet when he/she is royally endorsed by His Majesty the King.
It is expected that the new cabinet would be appointed at the beginning of August.