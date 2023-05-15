Timeline to the formation of a new government after the May 14 election

The recored turnout on May 14 pointed to an eagerness and enthusiasm among Thais to come out and exercise their voting rights.

On May 14, after the polling centres close at 5pm, the committee at each polling place will open the ballot boxes and begin counting the votes. Once the counting is completed, the Election Commission (EC) will be notified of the tally.

This is what will be expected to happen in July - August:

Section 85 of the Constitution stipulates that the EC must declare the official results of the election within 60 days of election day.

If candidates or voters believe the election was unfair, they are allowed to file objections to the EC before or within 30 days of the release of the result.

Within 180 days after the result is released, people could also file objections if they believe that the spending by political parties or candidates exceeded the cap set by the EC.