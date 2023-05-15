Move Forward, Pheu Thai and 4 others join up to form new coalition govt
Move Forward will partner up with Pheu Thai and four other parties in a move to ensure the junta-appointed Senate does not block their move to form a government.
The alliance, which includes Thai Sang Thai, Prachachart, Thai Liberal and Fair parties, will give the coalition 309 seats. However, 309 will still be short of the 376 seats needed to ensure Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat gets the top job.
However, Pita said the five parties are ready to discuss details, such as people, policies and working plan. He added that his party would form a memorandum of understanding with the five parties to ensure transparency.
A coalition with six political parties will be enough to set up a majority government, he said.
Pita added that the Move Forward executive committee will meet on Monday afternoon to create a roadmap to tackle existing and new problems, such as boosting the economy and reducing inequality.
The Move Forward leader added that he will travel across the country to thank people for their votes, and also address Bangkokians in a rally at Democracy Monument.
He said he will set up a government as soon as possible to ensure people start getting benefits right away, even if that means him helming several ministries for a while.
Asked if Move Forward has considered a tie-up with Bhumjaithai Party, he said he must adhere to his party’s promise to only form a coalition with opposition parties.
Bhumjaithai was part of the outgoing coalition.
As for amending the lese majeste law, he said he will bring this issue up in Parliament, adding that the law will only be “amended” to ensure nobody is affected.
Many pro-democracy protesters are languishing in jail over lese-majeste charges.
Pita said conflict is normal in politics and democracy is the best tool to solve it. However, he said, it may take some time and patience to tackle this issue.
Move Forward won 151 seats but will need to create a coalition with other parties to form a government.