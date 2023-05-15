Move Forward, Pheu Thai and 4 others join up to form new coalition govt

The alliance, which includes Thai Sang Thai, Prachachart, Thai Liberal and Fair parties, will give the coalition 309 seats. However, 309 will still be short of the 376 seats needed to ensure Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat gets the top job.

However, Pita said the five parties are ready to discuss details, such as people, policies and working plan. He added that his party would form a memorandum of understanding with the five parties to ensure transparency.

A coalition with six political parties will be enough to set up a majority government, he said.