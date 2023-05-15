Pheu Thai concedes winner has right to lead govt as Move Forward triumphs

Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Srettha Thavisin were speaking to the press at party headquarters on Sunday night as opposition partners Pheu Thai and Move Forward swept to victory in the election.

Paetongtarn said the party was waiting for the vote count to be completed and the official results announced.

“People’s voices are the most important and we respect people’s decisions. The party that comes out on top will have the right to propose the PM candidate,” she said.

The two parties had each won 112 constituency MP seats as of 9.30am on Monday, with over 99% of votes counted. However, Move Forward led the contest for party-list MPs by 14,118,420 votes to Pheu Thai’s 10,737,600.

That means Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat is on track to become Thailand’s next prime minister.

Pheu Thai said it will hold a press conference today after the final results are announced by the Election Commission.

Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew had earlier expressed confidence that his party would sweep up to 310 of the 500 House seats, thus neutralising votes from senators when the next prime minister is elected.

However, a coalition government led by Move Forward and Pheu Thai now looks like the most likely outcome.

Pita announced in the early hours of Monday that he was ready to become Thailand’s next prime minister.