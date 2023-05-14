Pheu Thai victory forecast in exit polls conducted by military and police

No information on how many voters were surveyed was provided for either poll. No information on their methodologies was provided.

Pheu Thai will win 190 House seats while the Bhumjaithai Party will come second with 70 seats, an exit poll conducted by the military intelligence agency forecast.

The United Thai Nation Party of outgoing Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha will win 65 seats, while the Palang Pracharath of Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan will win 60, according to the poll.