Pheu Thai victory forecast in exit polls conducted by military and police
Exit polls conducted by military and police agencies forecast that the Pheu Thai Party will win the general election, according to sources from the agencies.
No information on how many voters were surveyed was provided for either poll. No information on their methodologies was provided.
Pheu Thai will win 190 House seats while the Bhumjaithai Party will come second with 70 seats, an exit poll conducted by the military intelligence agency forecast.
The United Thai Nation Party of outgoing Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha will win 65 seats, while the Palang Pracharath of Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan will win 60, according to the poll.
The Democrats will win 60 seats and the Move Forward Party will win 40, the poll forecast.
An exit poll conducted by the Special Branch Police predicted that Pheu Thai will win 226 House seats and Bhumjaithai will win 77.
They will be followed by Palang Pracharath (56 seats), Democrats (47 seats), United Thai Nation (41 seats), and Move Forward (23 seats), according to the poll.