Timeline for formation of new government and swearing-in of PM

He laid out the quickest scenario, but cautioned it could change at any point.

Timeline:

July 13 – Deadline for Election Commission to declare the official results of the general election

July 20 – Deadline for new MPs to report to Parliament

July 24 – First parliamentary meeting of the House of Representatives members

July 25 – Voting by members of the House of Representatives to elect the Speaker of the House

July 26 – Royal endorsement from His Majesty the King of the elected House speaker

August 3 – Joint voting between lower and upper houses to elect PM

August 10 – Elected PM appoints the members of the Cabinet

August 11 – Elected PM takes the oath of office/ last day in office of the caretaker Cabinet