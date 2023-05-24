Timeline for formation of new government and swearing-in of PM
Outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam on Tuesday (May 23) outlined the timeframe for the formation of the new government.
He laid out the quickest scenario, but cautioned it could change at any point.
Timeline:
July 13 – Deadline for Election Commission to declare the official results of the general election
July 20 – Deadline for new MPs to report to Parliament
July 24 – First parliamentary meeting of the House of Representatives members
July 25 – Voting by members of the House of Representatives to elect the Speaker of the House
July 26 – Royal endorsement from His Majesty the King of the elected House speaker
August 3 – Joint voting between lower and upper houses to elect PM
August 10 – Elected PM appoints the members of the Cabinet
August 11 – Elected PM takes the oath of office/ last day in office of the caretaker Cabinet