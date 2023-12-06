Krittai Tanasombatkul: doctor who recorded his battle against cancer on Facebook

In a Facebook post, Thaipat Tanasombatkul, director of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Traffic and Transport Department, said his son, Dr Krittai Tanasombatkul, passed away at 10.59am on Tuesday.

“Safe journey, son,” his post read, drawing a flood of condolences from social media users.

Dr Krittai, a medical professor at the Chiang Mai University’s Faculty of Medicine’s Department of Family Medicine, had a promising future ahead of him until he was diagnosed with final-stage lung cancer last year. He was a non-smoker.

On November 10, 2022, he set up a Facebook page called “Su Di Va” or Keep Fighting to share his unfortunate fate and provide moral support to other cancer patients. Many blamed the PM2.5 air pollution for his condition.