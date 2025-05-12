Microplastics in bottled water may damage human kidneys: Research

According to research published in Communications Biology, microplastics — plastic particles smaller than five millimetres — are now commonly found in the environment, including in bottled drinking water.

The study reveals that when we consume water containing microplastics, they can act as carriers for other harmful contaminants, such as benzo(a)pyrene (BaP). These substances can be absorbed through the digestive system and infiltrate internal organs.

Exposure to BaP can trigger systemic inflammation and damage various organs, with the kidneys being especially vulnerable.