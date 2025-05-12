Microplastics in bottled water may damage human kidneys: Research

According to research published in Communications Biology, microplastics — plastic particles smaller than five millimetres — are now commonly found in the environment, including in bottled drinking water.
The study reveals that when we consume water containing microplastics, they can act as carriers for other harmful contaminants, such as benzo(a)pyrene (BaP). These substances can be absorbed through the digestive system and infiltrate internal organs.
Exposure to BaP can trigger systemic inflammation and damage various organs, with the kidneys being especially vulnerable.
The research also highlights that polystyrene (PS) microplastics can damage the intestinal barrier. This leads to the leakage of elevated gut metabolites — including arachidonic acid and linoleic acid — into the bloodstream.
These metabolites can travel to the kidneys, resulting in ferroptosis, a type of cell death caused by iron accumulation.
Today, microplastics are ubiquitous in the environment — found in oceans, rivers, soil, and even the air we breathe. Their minuscule size makes them extremely difficult to eliminate, allowing them to persist in ecosystems for extended periods.
Once microplastics infiltrate food and water sources, they can easily enter the human body, raising ongoing health concerns that require further scientific investigation.
Bottled water, in particular, poses a risk of becoming a major source of microplastic exposure, underscoring the urgent need to raise public awareness about these potential dangers.