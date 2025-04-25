The new partnerships mark the next phase of EVA Air’s sustainability journey

This strategic move reaffirms EVA Air’s unwavering commitment to sustainability by expanding its SAF footprint and establishing long-term partnerships with global and local suppliers.
“Today, sustainable development is not just a choice—it is a responsibility,” said EVA Air President Clay Sun. “Our bilateral collaborations with AEG FUELS, COSMO, and Formosa Petrochemical Corporation reflect our commitment to net-zero emissions. By actively introducing SAF across our global network, we are reducing our operational carbon footprint and fostering transformation and growth throughout the aviation supply chain.”
As the world moves toward the shared goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, SAF is regarded as one of the aviation industry’s most promising solutions for carbon reduction. EVA Air is in compliance with the European Union’s (EU) SAF supply policy, and all flights departing from Europe have been operating with a 2% SAF blend since the first quarter of this year. The new agreements mark the next phase of EVA Air’s sustainability journey, as it will independently and regularly begin SAF integration at key hubs in North America, Japan, and Taiwan starting in the second quarter of 2025. These actions aim to substantially lower flight emissions and lay the foundation for broader SAF adoption in the future.
EVA Air is partnering with three major suppliers. AEG FUELS is a globally recognized aviation fuel provider with an extensive and reliable international logistics network. COSMO, one of Japan’s leading energy companies, will supply SAF in the Kansai area, where the Osaka-Kansai Japan Expo will be held until October 13, 2025. Formosa Petrochemical Corporation is the first company in Taiwan to supply SAF produced in-house, reinforcing local supply chain resilience. These collaborations are strengthening EVA Air’s fuel supply flexibility, expanding SAF adoption across the Asia-Pacific region, and accelerating the sustainable transition of aviation fuel in the region.
As a significant milestone in advancing SAF adoption, EVA Air successfully introduced domestically produced SAF on April 23, 2025, as part of the Civil Aviation Administration’s pilot program for SAF usage. The fuel was blended into two international flights: BR156 from Taipei Songshan Airport to Seoul Gimpo International Airport, and BR148 from Kaohsiung International Airport to Kansai International Airport in Japan. This marks the official launch of SAF application at Taiwan’s local airports. The initiative demonstrates EVA Air’s strong commitment to sustainability and highlights the maturity and resilience of Taiwan’s local SAF supply chain.
EVA Air has made significant strides in sustainability in recent years. On the environmental front, the airline has implemented numerous energy-saving and carbon-reduction initiatives, including fleet modernization, adopting new-generation fuel-efficient aircraft such as the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350-1000, and optimizing flight routes to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.
Looking ahead, EVA Air will continue to expand its use of SAF and actively engage in global sustainability initiatives. The airline also aims to strengthen collaboration with partners to collectively usher in a new era of sustainable aviation.
About EVA Air:
A Star Alliance member, EVA Air was founded in 1989 as Taiwan’s first privately owned international airline. It is an affiliated company of global container-shipping leader Evergreen Line. It flies a fleet of more than 80 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to around 60 international destinations throughout Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America. Travelers can learn more about EVA and schedules, book, and buy tickets at www.evaair.com or https://www.evaair.com/en-th/index.html