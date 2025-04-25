The new partnerships mark the next phase of EVA Air’s sustainability journey

This strategic move reaffirms EVA Air’s unwavering commitment to sustainability by expanding its SAF footprint and establishing long-term partnerships with global and local suppliers.

“Today, sustainable development is not just a choice—it is a responsibility,” said EVA Air President Clay Sun. “Our bilateral collaborations with AEG FUELS, COSMO, and Formosa Petrochemical Corporation reflect our commitment to net-zero emissions. By actively introducing SAF across our global network, we are reducing our operational carbon footprint and fostering transformation and growth throughout the aviation supply chain.”

As the world moves toward the shared goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, SAF is regarded as one of the aviation industry’s most promising solutions for carbon reduction. EVA Air is in compliance with the European Union’s (EU) SAF supply policy, and all flights departing from Europe have been operating with a 2% SAF blend since the first quarter of this year. The new agreements mark the next phase of EVA Air’s sustainability journey, as it will independently and regularly begin SAF integration at key hubs in North America, Japan, and Taiwan starting in the second quarter of 2025. These actions aim to substantially lower flight emissions and lay the foundation for broader SAF adoption in the future.