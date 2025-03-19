Papuan women’s role in nutmeg management for sustainability

Mama Siti explains, "The nutmeg trees in the village forest of Dusun Pala, Pangwadar Village, Kokas District, Fakfak Regency, West Papua are already abundant, so the men's task is usually only to climb the trees to pick the ripe fruit. As for the processing, so far, 118 women clean the nutmeg fruits, separate the flesh from the seeds, and then dry them under the sun."

Unfortunately, the low selling price of nutmeg and the harvest cycle, which occurs only twice a year, make it difficult for many farmers to make a living. Many of them have only seasonal jobs and struggle to meet their daily needs.

"The price of nutmeg often fluctuates and is unpredictable depending on the season. When the price drops, the income from nutmeg is only enough to meet daily needs. After the harvest season ends, many of us are forced to switch occupations to support our families," adds Mama Siti.

"The Tomandin nutmeg tree is not just a tree to us. It is a legacy from our ancestors, passed down through generations to give us life. I can only say that Tomandin nutmeg is a miracle for us."

Kaleka and Wewowo Lestari Initiative

Amid these challenges, Kaleka, an Indonesian nonprofit focusing on the Indonesian landscape, started an initiative called Wewowo Lestari. The programme aims to increase the added value of Papuan nutmeg while preserving the environment. Through various training and mentoring, women farmers are taught better nutmeg processing techniques.

Kaleka's Executive Board Assistant Venticia Hukom said, “We endeavour to empower farmers by providing education and training to efficiently improve productivity and harvest quality. This is done by implementing good SOPs in every stage of production, from fruit collection to drying nutmeg using solar dryers, which ultimately results in a 13-40% increase in nutmeg sales revenue.”

Kaleka's role does not stop at improving product quality, but also seeks to open wider markets. The company is actively working with the French Association Francaise des Dieteticiens Nutritionnistes (AFDN) laboratory to conduct further research on nutmeg to develop a prototype perfume product that will be submitted to renowned perfume companies, such as Hermes and Chanel.

“People usually ignore Papuan nutmeg because of its very low oil extraction rate, but our intensive research has resulted in increasing the oil extraction rate of Papuan nutmeg from 1% to 3.5% so that it can be developed into other derivative products such as perfumes and cosmetics,” explained Venticia Hukom.

The success of these advanced research findings proves that with proper management, Papuan nutmeg has enormous potential to compete in the international market. Kaleka has been actively communicating with many companies to expand the range of nutmeg-processed products and access a wider market so that it can become a quality product that can be exported and compete in the international arena.

Improving the Local Economy and Preserving the Environment

The Wewowo Lestari initiative has not only increased farmers' incomes but also made a positive contribution to the environment. Through Koperasi Mery Tora Qpohi, a business entity established by and for nutmeg farmers, farmers earn an additional 11-40% of income depending on the type and quality of nutmeg sold. This income is significantly higher than what farmers receive when selling nutmeg to local collectors or middlemen.

Fakfak Regency in West Papua, home to 908,850 hectares of forest, is where approximately 26,927 Indigenous Peoples rely on 56 nutmeg trees per hectare of forest for their livelihoods. Kaleka has been dedicated to nutmeg sustainability for nearly eight years. For the indigenous communities here, nutmeg is not just a commodity—it is a way of life.

Mama Siti said, “By applying local wisdom in the sustainable processing of nutmeg, we can maintain a stable livelihood without having to sacrifice the environment and provide an incentive for us to always preserve the forest so that we are not dependent on extractive industries that damage the forest.”

In addition, the utilization of all parts of the nutmeg, including the skin and seeds, has led to the production of new F&B derivative products such as syrup and sweets for supermarkets and cafes in Fakfak, as well as cosmetic products like essential oils. This has significantly increased the economic value of this commodity.

"Assisted by Kaleka, we continue to strive to utilize all parts of nutmeg to minimize waste that typically accumulates when it is used as a cooking ingredient. Currently, we have sold approximately 500 bottles of fruit juice made from nutmeg pulp that would otherwise have been left under the nutmeg trees to rot,” Mama Siti explains.

The success of the Wewowo Lestari initiative brings new hope to nutmeg farmers in Papua. Through a restorative economic approach, Wewowo Lestari fosters collective learning based on evidence, which is expected to drive advocacy for policy changes in environmental management and sustainable economic development. With its community-based approach, this program preserves the traditions and natural wealth of Papua as the foundation for the local economy.

"In five years, we envision a functional social enterprise led by Indigenous communities, where they can sell their nutmeg at a high value, similar to other sustainable commodities produced in West Papua such as seaweed, crabs, and patchouli, which can improve the livelihoods of Indigenous Peoples. In ten years, Kaleka aims to have indigenous forests recognized at the national level, with forest protection policies that could inspire other regions in Indonesia. In fifteen years, we will see a cluster industry of perfumes, essential oils, and fisheries in Fakfak, West Papua," said Venticia Hukom.