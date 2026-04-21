Thai-made cancer drug breakthrough — affordable hope within reach

Cancer remains one of Thailand’s leading causes of death, with more than 140,000 new cases diagnosed each year, nearly 400 patients every day, placing a heavy burden on both the healthcare system and affected families.

In recent years, immunotherapy has emerged as a transformative approach in cancer treatment, helping to extend survival and improve outcomes for patients with various types of the disease.

Yet despite its promise, the high cost of these advanced medicines has remained a major barrier, limiting access for many within Thailand’s healthcare system, where balancing treatment effectiveness with resource sustainability is critical.

That gap may soon begin to close.

On April 20, at the Rattanavitthayaphat Building, Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, in collaboration with the Thai Red Cross Society and clinical partners, announced progress in developing a Thai-made biological cancer drug.

The event also marked the signing of a clinical research collaboration with the Faculty of Medicine Vajira Hospital, Navamindradhiraj University, paving the way for human trials and wider access to treatment for Thai patients.