Mahidol ranks world No.1 for health and well-being SDG

Mahidol University has been ranked No.1 in the world for SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being in the THE Sustainability Impact Ratings 2026, with the highest overall score of 93.6 out of 100.
The ranking places Mahidol at the top of the global list for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal focused on ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for people of all ages.
More than 1,254 universities worldwide took part in this year’s assessment, which evaluates the real-world impact of universities through their contribution to sustainable development.
Mahidol’s recognition reflects its role as one of Thailand’s leading higher-education institutions in health, medicine, research and public service.
The university’s vision of “Real World Impact” focuses on turning knowledge, research and innovation into practical benefits for society.
Its work covers modern education management, world-class research and innovation responding to health crises, the training of medical and public-health professionals, and efforts to improve health and quality of life for people of all ages.
THE’s assessment highlighted three main areas where Mahidol performed strongly.
The first was the university’s impact in health research, reflecting its role as one of Asia’s leading centres for medical research and innovation.
The second was its contribution to producing graduates and professional personnel in medicine and public health, supporting both Thailand’s healthcare system and wider international health needs.
The third was its public-health service and cooperation with institutions and communities through its network of hospitals and medical centres. These efforts are aimed at improving equal access to healthcare and helping build conditions that support long-term well-being in society.
The THE Sustainability Impact Ratings use the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as the main assessment framework.
Unlike conventional university rankings that often focus heavily on academic output or institutional reputation, the impact rankings assess how universities create measurable benefits through research, teaching, institutional management and academic service to society.
For SDG 3, the assessment focuses on health-related research impact, the production of health professionals and institutional activities that improve health systems and society.
It also considers cooperation with public-health agencies, healthcare services, physical and mental-health promotion, and the creation of environments that support well-being.
Mahidol’s top global position under SDG 3 reinforces Thailand’s role in health education, medical research and public-health development.
The ranking also gives the university wider international visibility at a time when health innovation, medical workforce development and sustainable public-health systems are becoming central issues for countries worldwide.
For Mahidol, the result is not only an academic achievement, but also a recognition of how its teaching, research, healthcare services and community partnerships are being translated into real benefits for society.