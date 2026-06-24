Mahidol ranks world No.1 for health and well-being SDG

Mahidol leads global SDG 3 ranking

Mahidol University has been ranked No.1 in the world for SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being in the THE Sustainability Impact Ratings 2026, with the highest overall score of 93.6 out of 100.

The ranking places Mahidol at the top of the global list for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal focused on ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for people of all ages.

More than 1,254 universities worldwide took part in this year’s assessment, which evaluates the real-world impact of universities through their contribution to sustainable development.

Health impact at the centre of Mahidol’s mission

Mahidol’s recognition reflects its role as one of Thailand’s leading higher-education institutions in health, medicine, research and public service.

The university’s vision of “Real World Impact” focuses on turning knowledge, research and innovation into practical benefits for society.

Its work covers modern education management, world-class research and innovation responding to health crises, the training of medical and public-health professionals, and efforts to improve health and quality of life for people of all ages.