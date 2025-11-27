Two US physicians win Prince Mahidol Award 2025

The Prince Mahidol Award Foundation announced the results of the 34th King Mahidol Award on Thursday (November 27) at Siriraj Hospital.
This year, 47 nominees from 17 countries were proposed for the Prince Mahidol Award 2025. The nominees were carefully reviewed by the academic advisory committee, and the International Award Committee considered candidates nominated between 2022 and 2024. The list was then presented to the Foundation's board, chaired by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, who made the final decision on November 3, 2025.
The recipient of the Prince Mahidol Award 2025 in the field of medicine is Dr Terry Dean King, MD, a pediatric cardiologist and senior physician at Ochsner Hospital for Children in Louisiana, USA.
Dr King is a distinguished physician and scientist specialising in heart disease, particularly in minimally invasive treatments. His research and clinical experience have significantly advanced the development of safer and more effective heart disease treatments.
In 1975, Dr King and his team successfully treated the first patient with an Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) using a newly developed, small umbrella-shaped device, now known as the King-Mills Cardiac Umbrella. This innovative device allowed for the closure of a heart defect without the need for open-heart surgery, representing a breakthrough in heart disease treatment.
The use of this device reduced the need for major surgery, shortened hospital recovery times, minimised complications, and allowed for faster patient recovery. This achievement marked a significant advancement in the history of heart disease treatment, combining engineering innovation with medical application.
Dr King’s work laid the foundation for the development of minimally invasive cardiac procedures and has played a key role in ensuring that modern heart disease treatments are accessible to middle- and low-income countries.
His contributions have had a global impact, improving the lives of millions of individuals with congenital heart defects through advancements in minimally invasive technologies, significantly benefiting global health.
The recipient of the Prince Mahidol Award 2025 in the field of Public Health is Prof Dr Walter C. Willett, MD, MPH, DrPH, Professor of Epidemiology and Nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, USA.
Professor Dr Willett is a pioneering figure in modern nutritional epidemiology. He has played a key role in deep research projects related to diet, lifestyle, and chronic diseases. His research has significantly changed the understanding of nutrition and has been a driving force behind major international public health policy shifts.
One of his most notable contributions was the first empirical evidence showing that the consumption of trans fats is associated with an increased risk of coronary heart disease. This discovery led to regulations banning trans fats in many countries worldwide and became a major impetus for the World Health Organisation’s program to eliminate trans fats, which is expected to prevent over 250,000 premature deaths from heart disease annually.
Additionally, Prof Dr Willett challenged the long-held belief that all types of fats are harmful to health. He emphasised that "the quality of fats" is more important than the total quantity consumed when it comes to the risk of heart disease.
His research also highlighted the health risks associated with excessive consumption of carbohydrates and sugars, particularly foods with a high glycemic index, which have been linked to an increased risk of chronic diseases, especially type 2 diabetes.
Prof Dr Willett's research underscores the key principle that most chronic diseases, including coronary heart disease and type 2 diabetes, can be prevented by improving dietary habits and lifestyle. In 2019, he proposed the “Planetary Health Diet,” which could reduce premature deaths by as much as 30%, potentially saving over 15 million lives annually.
Through his groundbreaking research in nutrition, Prof Dr Willett has profoundly impacted global health promotion and public health policy aimed at disease prevention, benefiting the health of millions of people worldwide.
The Prince Mahidol Award is an esteemed award established under the gracious permission of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama 9) to commemorate the centennial of the birth of Prince Mahidol Adulyadej Vikrom, the father of His Majesty King Bhumibol. The award was initiated on January 1, 1992.
The award is administered by the Prince Mahidol Award Foundation under the Royal Patronage, with Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn serving as the chairperson. The award is presented annually to individuals or organisations worldwide who have made outstanding contributions benefiting humanity in the fields of medicine and public health.
Each award consists of a medal, a certificate, and a cash prize of US$100,000.