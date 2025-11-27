Two US physicians win Prince Mahidol Award 2025

One of his most notable contributions was the first empirical evidence showing that the consumption of trans fats is associated with an increased risk of coronary heart disease. This discovery led to regulations banning trans fats in many countries worldwide and became a major impetus for the World Health Organisation’s program to eliminate trans fats, which is expected to prevent over 250,000 premature deaths from heart disease annually.

Challenging Long-standing Beliefs about Fats

Additionally, Prof Dr Willett challenged the long-held belief that all types of fats are harmful to health. He emphasised that "the quality of fats" is more important than the total quantity consumed when it comes to the risk of heart disease.

His research also highlighted the health risks associated with excessive consumption of carbohydrates and sugars, particularly foods with a high glycemic index, which have been linked to an increased risk of chronic diseases, especially type 2 diabetes.

Prof Dr Willett's research underscores the key principle that most chronic diseases, including coronary heart disease and type 2 diabetes, can be prevented by improving dietary habits and lifestyle. In 2019, he proposed the “Planetary Health Diet,” which could reduce premature deaths by as much as 30%, potentially saving over 15 million lives annually.

Through his groundbreaking research in nutrition, Prof Dr Willett has profoundly impacted global health promotion and public health policy aimed at disease prevention, benefiting the health of millions of people worldwide.

The Prince Mahidol Award is an esteemed award established under the gracious permission of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama 9) to commemorate the centennial of the birth of Prince Mahidol Adulyadej Vikrom, the father of His Majesty King Bhumibol. The award was initiated on January 1, 1992.

The award is administered by the Prince Mahidol Award Foundation under the Royal Patronage, with Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn serving as the chairperson. The award is presented annually to individuals or organisations worldwide who have made outstanding contributions benefiting humanity in the fields of medicine and public health.

Each award consists of a medal, a certificate, and a cash prize of US$100,000.