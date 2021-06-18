Phuket jab drive on track as 280 hotels stand by for Thailand’s trial reopening

Phuket is aiming to vaccinate 383,308 residents – 70 per cent of its 547,584 adult population – against Covid-19 before reopening to foreign tourists on July 1.

Under the vaccination plan, the first jab must be administered by the end of June and the second by August.

As of Wednesday (June 16), 63.3 per cent of the local population had received one dose while 30.2 per cent had received two doses. Only 119,732 people had not yet received a jab.

Meanwhile, preparations to open tourist venues and areas are underway, with improvements made to landscape, security and Covid safety. A total of 280 hotels have received the SHA+, or Safety & Health Administration Plus standard.

The Phuket sandbox scheme will allow quarantine-less entry to fully inoculated foreign tourists, acting as a pilot for reopening other tourism provinces later in the year.

However, authorities say the Phuket scheme may be cancelled if Covid-19 infections rise to more than 13 per day.

Phuket will open to tourists on July 1 under the following criteria:

1. Foreign travellers must be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before departure and have a vaccination certificate.

2. Travellers must be from a low-risk country. Children under the age of 6 must be accompanied by a vaccinated parent.

3. Must have a document for Covid-19 testing. Must be tested 3 times in Thailand – date of arrival, and on 7th and 14th day – with test results issued within 72 hours.

4. Must arrive at accommodation by hotel car and get tested for infection. Not allowed to leave room until negative test result issued. Free to travel to other provinces after 14 days if all tests are negative.