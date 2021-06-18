Saturday, July 17, 2021

Over a tonne of heroin, ‘ice’ found in swamp on Thai-Malaysia border

A haul of about 1.2 tonnes of heroin and methamphetamine inside 39 plastic baskets was found in the Tam Malang Canal in Satun province on Thursday.

Thai maritime authorities and Satun marine police came upon the narcotics while surveying the mangrove forest, which lies in a border area between Thailand and Malaysia.

Navy officials believe traffickers had placed the drugs there so they could be picked up by other gangs for smuggling overseas.

“Marine police have confiscated drugs with a street value of around 1 billion baht and taken them back to the police station for further investigation,” officials said.

Published : June 18, 2021

By : The Nation

