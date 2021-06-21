Bangkok jab rollout resumes as 100,000 doses arrive

The page said 100,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have arrived and people will receive their jabs at 25 vaccination stations across the city.

People who were scheduled to get their jab between June 15 and 18 will now get it between June 22 and 25. The venue and time are still the same.

“The schedule for people who registered for their jab from June 19 will be announced once more doses arrive,” the page said.