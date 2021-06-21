Saturday, July 17, 2021

Bangkok jab rollout resumes as 100,000 doses arrive

A new schedule was announced on the Safe Bangkok Facebook page for people whose Covid-19 jab was postponed last week.

The page said 100,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have arrived and people will receive their jabs at 25 vaccination stations across the city.

People who were scheduled to get their jab between June 15 and 18 will now get it between June 22 and 25. The venue and time are still the same.

“The schedule for people who registered for their jab from June 19 will be announced once more doses arrive,” the page said.

 

It also added that people who cannot get their jab under the new schedule should call the 1516 hotline to set a new date.

Published : June 21, 2021

By : The Nation

