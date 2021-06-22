Parliament passes new referendum law, opening path to charter change

Under the new law, a national referendum can be held in five instances: to amend the Constitution, on issues in a Cabinet resolution, issues the law says must go to a public vote, issues forwarded by Parliament, and for an issue backed by at least 50,000 signatures. The Election Commission must organise any referendum on charter change within four months of approval. Thais living overseas will be included in the ballot, which may be conducted electronically.
Published : June 22, 2021
By : The Nation
