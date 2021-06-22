Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Parliament passes new referendum law, opening path to charter change

The new referendum law sailed through Parliament on Tuesday by 611 votes to 4, paving the way for changes to the Constitution.

Under the new law, a national referendum can be held in five instances: to amend the Constitution, on issues in a Cabinet resolution, issues the law says must go to a public vote, issues forwarded by Parliament, and for an issue backed by at least 50,000 signatures. The Election Commission must organise any referendum on charter change within four months of approval. Thais living overseas will be included in the ballot, which may be conducted electronically.

Published : June 22, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]nationgroup.com
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.