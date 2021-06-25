Daily caseload drops by almost 500 but deaths rise

Bangkok led the list on Friday with 1,142 infections, followed by Samut Sakhon (295), Yala (215), Pathum Thani (192) and Samut Prakan (186). The total included 162 prison inmates and 31 returnees.

Meanwhile, 1,751 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

The accumulated number of cases recorded in Thailand rose to 236,291. Of these, 193,106 have recovered, 41,366 are still in hospital and 1,819 have died.

Separately, 188,929 people got their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 68,174 people got their second, bringing the total number of vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 8,657,423.