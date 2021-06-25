Saturday, July 17, 2021

Daily caseload drops by almost 500 but deaths rise

Thailand recorded 3,644 new Covid-19 cases and 44 deaths on Friday. The daily caseload fell but deaths were up on Thursday’s figures of 4,108 and 31, respectively.

Bangkok led the list on Friday with 1,142 infections, followed by Samut Sakhon (295), Yala (215), Pathum Thani (192) and Samut Prakan (186). The total included 162 prison inmates and 31 returnees.

Meanwhile, 1,751 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

The accumulated number of cases recorded in Thailand rose to 236,291. Of these, 193,106 have recovered, 41,366 are still in hospital and 1,819 have died.

Separately, 188,929 people got their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 68,174 people got their second, bringing the total number of vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 8,657,423.

According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Friday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 180.76 million (up by 399,009), 165.41 million of whom have recovered, 11.44 million are active cases (81,097 in severe condition) and 3.91 million have died (up by 7,998).

 

Thailand ranks 76th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 34.46 million, followed by India 30.13 million, Brazil 18.24 million, France 5.76 million and Turkey 5.39 million.

Published : June 25, 2021

By : The Nation

